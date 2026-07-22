IOC recognizes Kazakhstan NOC’s delegation model as international best practice

The IOC highlighted the Athlete and Team Official Agreements (ATOA) developed by Kazakhstan’s NOC. The agreements complement the standard Conditions of Participation issued by the IOC. Unlike the standard document, Kazakhstan’s agreements are tailored to national legislation and cover a broad range of practical and organizational matters.

The IOC noted that the key innovation was the development of four separate agreements for different categories of delegation members: athletes, coaches and medical staff, media representatives, and other officials.

Each agreement contains standardized and clearly defined provisions covering codes of conduct, compliance with IOC regulations, financial terms, the use of personal social media accounts during competitions, requirements for wearing official uniforms, and procedures for resolving potential legal disputes.

IOC experts also highlighted the multidisciplinary approach used in drafting the documents. The agreements were based on the practical experience of Chefs de Mission from previous Games and were developed with the direct involvement of specialists from the NOC’s sports, international relations, media, marketing and legal departments.

According to the IOC, Kazakhstan’s model is a successful example of integrating international standards and the Olympic Charter into national practice. The committee recommended the approach to other national Olympic committees, underscoring the international recognition of Kazakhstan’s standards.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov had advanced to the second round of the ATP 250 clay-court tournament in Estoril, Portugal.