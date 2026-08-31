IOC hails Kurbanov’s Olympic triumph, calls him a b‑boy

Nariman Kurbanov won the first Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics in the history of independent Kazakhstan at the 2024 Paris Olympics, continuing the victorious tradition of this sport established in the country during the Soviet period.

The IOC post recalled his moment of triumph and highlighted how Nariman celebrated the historic award at the medal plaza in Paris - the stage where winners of the Games were honored.

During the celebration, he performed the same pommel horse elements that earned him silver, moves strikingly similar to figures seen in breaking competitions.

“When you win a medal in artistic gymnastics, but you're a b-boy at heart,” the video caption reads.

Earlier, it was reported that Nariman Kurbanov secured a bronze medal at the World Cup stage in Cottbus, Germany.