IOC approves 1st package of 2028 Olympic Games qualification rules

At a meeting held in Lausanne (Switzerland), qualification systems were presented and approved for 26 sports and disciplines: badminton, basketball, basketball 3×3, BMX, road cycling, track cycling, mountain bike, canoe and kayak rowing, equestrian sports (show jumping, dressage, and eventing), fencing, handball, field hockey, judo, modern pentathlon, swimming, open water swimming, rugby sevens, sailing, rifle and shotgun shooting, taekwondo, volleyball, and beach volleyball.

For the remaining sports, the qualification systems are planned to be submitted to the IOC Executive Board for review in early 2026, the National Olympic Committee says.

For most sports and disciplines, qualification for the 2028 Games is based on proven models, successfully applied at the previous Olympic Games. All rules are subject to mandatory approval by the IOC.

