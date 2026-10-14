Investments and Trans-Caspian Route: Kazakhstan and Lithuania expand cooperation

The issues were on the agenda of another round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Lithuania, held in Astana.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Arman Issetov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Lithuanian delegation – by Kristupas Vaitiekūnas, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The parties paid particular attention to investment cooperation and expanding transport and logistics links. They also reviewed the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the Kazakhstan-Lithuania Business Council.

Discussing transport infrastructure development and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Arman Issetov invited Lithuanian companies to join the projects to expand the route’s technical capacity and advance its digitalization.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The parties also exchanged views on current international and regional issues, reaffirming their readiness to further cooperate within multilateral frameworks and international organizations.

Ahead of Lithuania’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union (January-June 2027), the sides discussed the prospects for developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.

The consultations concluded with a shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation across a wide range of areas.

As reported earlier, the Philippines is to open its embassy in Astana.