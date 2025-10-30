Investment surge: Kazakhstan draws 13.8 trillion tenge over 9 months

The meeting focused on improving the efficiency of ministries and akimats (regional governors' administrations) to boost investment volumes and accelerate the launch of investment projects across Kazakhstan. Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, regional akims (governors), and First Deputy Prosecutor General Zhandos Umiraliyev delivered reports.

Olzhas Bektenov stressed the national goal set by the President: to attract $150 billion in foreign investment into the economy by 2029.

According to the Ministry of National Economy, total fixed capital investment (FCI) for the first nine months of 2025 reached 13.8 trillion tenge, marking a 13.5% year-on-year increase. The energy, manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation sectors had the greatest growth. The highest volumes of investment flowed into real estate transactions, transportation, and mining.

Astana City, the Turkistan and Karaganda regions lead the nation in achieving their FCI targets. Conversely, the Atyrau, Ulytau, Abai, and other regions lag behind their goals.

As of October 2025, the number of investment projects implemented as part of the unified national pool reached 185, with plans to launch another 268 projects by the end of the year (an increase from 230 in 2024).

Gross Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) totaled $10.1 billion. Investors are actively putting funds into the manufacturing, financial, transportation, communications, and energy sectors. Regions leading the way in achieving their FDI targets are the North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Turkistan regions, and Astana. The Pavlodar, Karaganda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Abai, and other regions are underperforming.

As previously reported, Astana attracted over 1.7 trillion tenge in investments.