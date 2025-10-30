EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Astana attracts over 1.7tn tenge in investments

    17:03, 30 October 2025

    Astana continues to attract strong investment inflows, with 1.7 trillion tenge invested in the city’s economy in the first nine months of 2025 — a 36% increase compared to the same period last year. Most of the funds, amounting to 1.1 trillion tenge, came from private investors, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Astana attracts over 1.7tn tenge in investments
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform News Agency

    “The most significant growth was seen in the sectors of real estate, transportation and warehousing, education, industry, and finance,” said Nurzhan Ashimov, Deputy Head of the Department of Investment and Entrepreneurship Development, during a briefing at the Astana Communications Service.

    He noted that 127 major projects worth a total of 2.2 trillion tenge are currently underway in the capital, expected to create over 24,000 jobs.

    “This year, 29 projects worth a total of 120 billion tenge are scheduled for completion. Of these, 13 have already been launched since the beginning of the year, and the remaining 16 are expected to be completed by yearend,” Ashimov added.

    As reported earlier, Almaty has attracted 1.5 trillion tenge in investments in the first nine months of 2025.

    Astana Investments Kazakhstan Regions
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All