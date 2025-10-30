Astana attracts over 1.7tn tenge in investments

“The most significant growth was seen in the sectors of real estate, transportation and warehousing, education, industry, and finance,” said Nurzhan Ashimov, Deputy Head of the Department of Investment and Entrepreneurship Development, during a briefing at the Astana Communications Service.

He noted that 127 major projects worth a total of 2.2 trillion tenge are currently underway in the capital, expected to create over 24,000 jobs.

“This year, 29 projects worth a total of 120 billion tenge are scheduled for completion. Of these, 13 have already been launched since the beginning of the year, and the remaining 16 are expected to be completed by yearend,” Ashimov added.

As reported earlier, Almaty has attracted 1.5 trillion tenge in investments in the first nine months of 2025.