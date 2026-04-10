Investment Ombudsman to strengthen protection of investors: 1st Forum on Protection of Investments

The forum was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, members of Parliament, representatives of the “Atameken” National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, the Foreign Investors’ Council, the EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan, key domestic and international companies, as well as delegates from the UN, OSCE, and the Eurasian Development Bank.

Opening the event, Prosecutor General Berik Asylov stressed that investors must feel secure and trust in the transparency and stability of Kazakhstan’s legal environment.

“Our work is built on the principles of legality, predictability, and accountability of state institutions—in other words, on the ideology of ‘Law and Order,’” he said.

He underscored that any unlawful interference in investor activities would be firmly addressed using the full powers of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The forum highlighted the evolving role of the Prosecutor’s Office in investment protection. Under a Presidential Decree, the Prosecutor General now serves as the country’s Investment Ombudsman. The Committee for the Protection of Investors’ Rights acts as his working body, while regional prosecutors provide support at the local level. This structure ensures swift resolution of complex cases and stronger institutional safeguards for investors.

The introduction of new legal tools, endorsed by the President and soon to be formalized into law was another highlight of the event. These include granting prosecutors authority to issue binding directives and assigning personal prosecutors to individual investment projects.

Photo credit: Committee for the Protection of Investors’ Rights of the Prosecutor General’s Office

Since the beginning of the year, this proactive approach has protected the rights of around 600 investors and added 1,000 projects worth 12 trillion tenge to the Committee’s portfolio. Currently, more than 2,800 projects worth 96 trillion tenge are under prosecutorial supervision.

To prevent violations, a ‘prosecutorial filter’ has been expanded. Government agencies and quasi-public institutions can no longer impose restrictions, conduct inspections, or initiate lawsuits against investors without prior approval from the prosecutor. This mechanism has already blocked over 1,000 unjustified actions, including 450 unlawful inspections and 500 administrative proceedings.

Digitalization efforts were also presented. The National Digital Investment Platform has been integrated with the “Digital Oversight” system, enabling real-time monitoring of project lifecycles through a single-window approach. Additionally, the “Mobile Prosecutor” app is being updated to allow investors 24/7 communication with their assigned prosecutor.

To improve legislation, an Expert Council is being established under the Committee, with participation from government agencies, the business community, and international experts. The Council will provide quarterly recommendations to enhance the investment climate.

A Commission for Pre-Trial Dispute Resolution will also be created, offering an effective platform for resolving conflicts between investors and state bodies.

Representatives of OrbisKazakhstan and AKSA Energy presented ongoing investment projects, praising the Prosecutor’s Office for its role in resolving challenges and removing administrative barriers. The importance of the forum was further emphasized by Zhanna Baidasheva, Director of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council Association, and Yulia Kusidi, CEO of the European Business Association of Kazakhstan (EUROBAK).

In his closing remarks, Prosecutor General Berik Asylov reaffirmed that all initiatives are aligned with the President’s directives to foster a favorable and competitive investment climate. He emphasized the need for government agencies to act promptly, eliminate unnecessary procedures, and create conditions for smooth project implementation.

“Our task is to ensure that investors are confident their projects are protected by law, decisions are made on time, and the rules of the game remain clear and stable,” he concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had held a meeting at the Prosecutor General’s Office.