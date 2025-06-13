Investment and trade agreements worth $30.5 billion signed at Tashkent International Investment Forum

A briefing was held on this occasion with the participation of the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Kudratov expressed satisfaction with the successful organization of the 4th International Investment Forum – the largest investment platform in Central Asia.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the forum’s opening and chaired the third plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council. As the Head of State emphasized, these essential events brought together leading international investors, government bodies, financial institutions, and business representatives.

This year, the forum welcomed over 8,000 delegates, including nearly 3,000 foreign guests from 97 countries, indicating growing trust and interest in Uzbekistan.

The forum featured 36 panel sessions with the participation of more than 150 prominent speakers. For the first time, the Tashkent Investment Forum hosted an industrial exhibition.

Covering an area of 12,000 square meters, the exhibition showcased projects from around 100 local enterprises across sectors such as electrical engineering, pharmaceuticals, food processing, textiles and leather, construction materials, mechanical engineering, mining and chemicals, metallurgy, energy, automotive manufacturing, financial services, information technology, tourism, and more. The exhibition was attended by more than 2,000 people daily and included over 500 B2B and B2G meetings.

In total, investment and trade agreements worth $30.5 billion were signed during the forum, – the Minister stated in conclusion of the briefing.

