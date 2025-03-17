Investing in Kazakhstan's ecotourism sector discussed in Athens

At the meeting held on March 14, the sides gave special attention to potential opportunities for applying Greece’s advanced expertise in Kazakhstan, particularly in such ecologically attractive regions as Zhukey, Kenderli, and Turgen. The Kazakh diplomat noted that the country’s economy possesses significant investment potential and offers substantial incentives for investors, making Kazakhstan an attractive destination for major international projects, including tourism sector.

The Ambassador also emphasized dynamic development of tourism sector and air communication in Kazakhstan, which creates favorable conditions for attracting foreign investment. He expressed confidence that cooperation with TEMES Group in the development of resort and natural areas, with a focus on environmental sustainability and infrastructure improvement, would become an important step in strengthening the Kazakhstan-Greece ties.

“We are confident that TEMES Group’s expertise in sustainable development of hotel real estate and international logistics can significantly contribute to the development of tourism in Kazakhstan, especially in the area of ecotourism, which aligns with our national priorities,” Ambassador noted.

TEMES Group is one of the largest investors and developers in tourism and real estate in Greece, with an extensive experience in implementing large-scale projects, including hotel complexes and historical sites modernization.