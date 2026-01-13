Investigation into the Louvre heist identifies possible hideout

According to Le Parisien, investigators discovered an underground garage in the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers, which may have been used to conceal and later evacuate vehicles involved in the crime.

Despite this development, the stolen jewelry has not been recovered, and its current whereabouts remain unknown.

Investigators are continuing to trace the suspected route of the stolen items and expect testimony from the suspects to help determine the fate of the French Crown Jewels, including whether the robbery was commissioned or carried out independently. Law enforcement sources say the latter scenario remains under consideration.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that French police had completed the stage of identifying all suspected participants in the crime. By early December 2025, all individuals had been formally charged.