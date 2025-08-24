International vintage car rally wraps up in E Kazakhstan

The Mongol Rally, which kicked off on July 13 in Prague, took participants on a journey of more than 10,000 km across dozens of countries, testing them with unpredictable challenges along the way.

The uniqueness of the rally lies in its rules: each vehicle must be more than 30 years old, small-engine, and virtually unfit for long-distance travel. Without GPS or organizer support, the teams navigated deserts, mountains, and endless off-road stretches on their own.

More than 100 teams from 30 countries — spanning Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia, and Puerto Rico — took part in the marathon. Some broke down along the way and were unable to finish. In the end, about 80 teams reached Oskemen, where residents witnessed the spectacular and noisy conclusion of the rally.

Photo credit: Akimat of the East Kazakhstan region

“For the participants, this is not just a sporting achievement, but a true spiritual expedition. For Oskemen, it’s a great opportunity to present itself on the global stage and showcase the beauty of the region,” noted Talgat Dauletov, Deputy Head of the East Kazakhstan Tourist Information Center.

Part of the funds raised by the racers will go to charity.

“Most of the participants came from the UK — 82 out of 273. We’re glad we made it here from London, to beautiful East Kazakhstan. It’s been a real adventure. These cars are relics themselves — rusty, noisy, but every kilometer makes the rally unforgettable. When you see a car climbing a mountain or crossing a desert, you realize no modern gadget can replace courage and team spirit. And the charity aspect only adds motivation,” said one of the British drivers.

The event attracted not only locals but also travel bloggers and car enthusiasts, who took photos and cheered for the teams. The outcome shows that events of this scale can give a strong boost to the development of the region’s tourism industry.

