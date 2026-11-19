According to the minister, accommodation facilities served approximately 5 million visitors in the first half of 2026. Of these, 4.129 million were domestic tourists, while another 642,000 were international visitors. The total number of guests increased by 5% compared to the same period last year.

The value of accommodation services reached 173.7 billion tenge, marking a 15% increase.

“Tourism continues to strengthen its position in the country’s economy. More than 565,000 people are currently employed in the sector, accounting for 6% of the total workforce in Kazakhstan,” the minister said.

He also said that tax revenue generated by tourism activities reached 303 billion tenge, representing 2.1% of the country’s total tax revenue.

Meanwhile, international tourists spent $1.4 billion in Kazakhstan, highlighting the growing contribution of inbound tourism to the national economy.

Investment in the sector has also recorded significant growth. According to Myrzabosynov, investment in fixed assets reached 1.319 trillion tenge in the first nine months of 2026, up 68% compared to the same period in 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported over 50,000 S. Korean tourists visited Kazakhstan over 9 months.