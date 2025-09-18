Almaty hotels earn 50.1 bln tenge from tourists in H1 2025

The city hotel establishments earned 50.1 billion tenge in the first half of 2025, that is 16.5% more compared to the same period of the previous year.

The city tourism department said the growth is driven by steady tourism sector development and a surge in Almaty's popularity as both a domestic and international travel destination in 2025.

The number of hotel accommodations soared to 12,552 rooms, 8% up against the last year. There are 22,768 beds at 377 hotels in the city to provide convenient accommodations for tourists and business guests.

Today, the city of Almaty is strengthening its position as a tourist destination.

Since the beginning of the year, 34 new facilities, including 11 hotels, a glamping site, a capsule hotel, 18 hostels and three camping sites were built using private investments. The new sites significantly expand capacities for comfortable accommodation of tourists and raise Almaty's attractiveness on the international stage.

Besides, the akimat project office monitors the development of 58 projects on the construction of hotels for 6,794 apartments and 35 projects on tourism infrastructure.

Notably, over 1.14 million tourists visited the city of Almaty in the first half of 2025 that is 6.5% more compared to the same period of the previous year.