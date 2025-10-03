EN
    International Telecommunication Union ready to deepen partnership with Kazakhstan

    13:19, 3 October 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The parties debated prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and the International Telecommunication Union in the sphere of digital and telecommunication technologies.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Doreen Bogdan-Martin on the 160th anniversary of the organization highlighting its role in deepening global cooperation in digital development.

    The President paid special attention to building a modern digital ecosystem and development of infrastructure. He also noted Kazakhstan’s active participation in the projects on low Earth orbit satellite systems, including OneWeb, Starlink, Amazon Kuiper and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology.

    In her turn, Doreen Bogdan-Martin highly praised Kazakhstan’s efforts to develop the digital industry and to adopt AI technologies. She confirmed the ITU’s readiness for further deepening of partnership with Kazakhstan and expanding joint initiatives.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais discussed the current situation on the global oil market and topical cooperation issues.

