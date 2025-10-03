Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives OPEC Secretary General

The Head of State highly commended OPEC's efforts to ensure the stability and predictability of the global oil market.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that he views Haitham Al Ghais's visit as a crucial step toward fostering constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and the organization.

The President emphasized that Kazakhstan supports the OPEC+ decision to gradually increase oil production, while prioritizing the protection of national interests.

The interlocutors also discussed joint measures to strengthen the resilience of the region's energy system. They highlighted the need to balance the interests of oil-producing and hydrocarbon-importing nations.

Earlier, addressing the Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais emphasized that approximately $700 million in annual investment is required worldwide for the extraction, refining, and transportation of oil.