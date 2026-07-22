16 top PUBG teams to battle at Games of the Future in Astana

16 of the world's top squads will vie for victory at the National Tennis Center arena.

Participating teams include renowned esports organizations such as Virtus.pro, Falcons, Twisted Minds, and other leading clubs.

The tournament will bring together the world's best teams in one of the most dynamic esports disciplines, where strategy, teamwork, and quick decision-making determine the winner, organizers say.

Fans can watch the competition at the venue. Tickets are required for entry.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that the competition schedule had been announced for Games of the Future 2026 in Astana.