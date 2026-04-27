International students bring Kazakhstan KZT 22 billion

Sayasat Nurbek noted that the unified digital platform "Study in Kazakhstan" has been launched to attract foreign applicants, alongside a large-scale information campaign.

"This year, we expect a fairly large influx of foreign students. The situation in the Middle East has also led to a high number of transfer and re-enrollment requests. This academic year, 22 billion tenge has been generated through work with international students," the minister said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan's AI Research University will welcome its first students on September 1, 2026.