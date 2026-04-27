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    International students bring Kazakhstan KZT 22 billion

    18:04, 27 April 2026

    In 2026, Kazakhstan expects to increase the flow of international students, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek told a briefing in the Majilis of Parliament, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Students
    Photo source: Astana Akimat

    Sayasat Nurbek noted that the unified digital platform "Study in Kazakhstan" has been launched to attract foreign applicants, alongside a large-scale information campaign.

    "This year, we expect a fairly large influx of foreign students. The situation in the Middle East has also led to a high number of transfer and re-enrollment requests. This academic year, 22 billion tenge has been generated through work with international students," the minister said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan's AI Research University will welcome its first students on September 1, 2026.

    Kazakhstan Education and Science Universities Ministries Government of Kazakhstan Economy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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