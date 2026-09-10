International Space Summit kicks off in Paris

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Executive Vice-Presidents Henna Virkkunen and Stéphane Séjourné, and EU Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius are attending the event.

Macron appointed astronaut Thomas Pesquet and entrepreneur Hélène Huby as his special envoys at the summit.

Around 2,000 participants and delegations from about 120 countries are expected to take part in it.

Emmanuel Macron stressed that Europe must strengthen independence in the space sector, calling for innovation and investment to build “a strong Europe, independent even in space.”

L’Europe prend son destin en main, y compris dans le domaine spatial. Après le succès d’Ariane 6 et ceux de Vega, Isar Aerospace vient à son tour d’écrire l’histoire. Pour la première fois, un acteur privé européen a placé sa fusée en orbite après un lancement depuis le sol européen. Une prouesse pour l’Allemagne. Une victoire pour toute l’Europe. À quelques jours du Sommet international sur l’espace à Paris, ces succès disent ce dont notre continent est capable lorsqu’il innove, investit et assume son ambition : bâtir une Europe puissance, indépendante jusque dans l’espace. Félicitations aux équipes d’Isar Aerospace et rendez-vous mercredi au Grand Palais ! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 6, 2026

Commissioner Kubilius is expected to address a defence-focused session alongside defence ministers, and at another session on Europe’s position in global competition with industry leaders.

To note, Kazakhstan plans to establish an international Earth observation satellite constellation of nine spacecraft by 2030, with the potential to expand it to 14 satellites.