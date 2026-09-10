EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    International Space Summit kicks off in Paris

    14:17, 10 September 2026

    The International Space Summit, organized at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron together with Germany, is taking place in Paris, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    International Space Summit kicks off in Paris
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Executive Vice-Presidents Henna Virkkunen and Stéphane Séjourné, and EU Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius are attending the event.

    Macron appointed astronaut Thomas Pesquet and entrepreneur Hélène Huby as his special envoys at the summit.

    Around 2,000 participants and delegations from about 120 countries are expected to take part in it.

    Emmanuel Macron stressed that Europe must strengthen independence in the space sector, calling for innovation and investment to build “a strong Europe, independent even in space.”

    Commissioner Kubilius is expected to address a defence-focused session alongside defence ministers, and at another session on Europe’s position in global competition with industry leaders.

    To note, Kazakhstan plans to establish an international Earth observation satellite constellation of nine spacecraft by 2030, with the potential to expand it to 14 satellites.

    Space Europe Germany France Emmanuel Macron Space exploration Science and Research
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All