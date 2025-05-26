International scientific conference “Islamophobia: Unveiling Bias, Dismantling Stereotypes” kicks off in Baku

The event is jointly organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, the Center of Analysis of International Relations, and the Baku Initiative Group, on the occasion of the third anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The conference is held in partnership with the G20 Interfaith Forum, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), ICESCO, the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue, the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, the Muslim Council of Elders, the Central Council of Muslims in Germany, the European Muslim Leaders Association, and the World Islamic Forum.

The conference was inaugurated by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration, who delivered a speech conveying President Ilham Aliyev’s message to the participants.

The international scientific conference aims to establish an academic platform to discuss concerning trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-majority countries at both international and national levels.

Attending the conference are scholars and experts from international organizations, religious figures, and representatives of NGOs from around 40 countries. The event, hosting more than a hundred guests, discusses various topics including: “Global Trends in Islamophobia: Challenges and Responses,” “Anti-Muslim Hatred in Politics: Legal Frameworks and Advocacy Strategies,” “Islamophobia in Different Contexts: Regional Perspectives,” “Islamophobia in Media and Digital Platforms: How AI Systems Can Spread and Reinforce Anti-Muslim Bias,” “Women, Identity, and Stereotypes: Exploring the Intersection of Religious and Cultural Biases,” “Institutionalizing Anti-Muslim Legislation in Europe: Anti-Muslim Discourse Amidst Extremist Anti-Islam Propaganda,” “Preserving Islamic Cultural Heritage in a Changing World,” and “Engaging Youth in Inclusion: Combating Bias and Misunderstanding.”

