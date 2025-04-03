Baku to host International Exhibition ‘Made in Turan’

The event will focus on the development of trade and cooperation in the textile industry, the expansion of partnerships between entrepreneurs, and the implementation of promising projects.

Bringing together traditional craftsmanship and modern technology, the exhibition will showcase innovations in the textile sector. Participants will include textile specialists, designers, and entrepreneurs from countries such as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Hungary, and Japan.

The program will feature presentations by leading experts, showcases of textile brands, B2B meetings, business negotiations, roundtables, and thematic conferences. Additionally, exclusive business tours will provide participants with the opportunity to explore best practices and advanced solutions within the industry.

