International partners congratulate Kazinform News Agency on 105 years since establishment

Throughout the years, the Agency has established itself as a reliable source of information, providing up-to-date and trusted news, which reflecting the real state of events… Kazinform plays a key role in the promotion of international journalism, covering key political, economic, social, cultural and sports events in Kazakhstan and around the world, reads a congratulations message from Russia’s TASS News Agency.

Expressing congratulations on behalf of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Hossein Jaberi-Ansari, the Agency’s director, noted that Kazinform has been a reliable source of news, reaching generations and forming a public discourse in Kazakhstan and beyond for over a century. “This is truly a remarkable achievement," he added.

Now, Kazinform is a leading state new agency in Kazakhstan, with an international status. Kazinform has always been about reliable information, latest news and high standards of information services, highlighted Irina Akulovich, Director General at Belarus’ BelTA News Agency.

Extending their congratulations were also Bulgaria’s NOVINATA.BG, Azerbaijan’s AZERTAC, Israel’s TPS, Mongolia’s MONTSAME, Uzbekistan’s UzA, Armenia’s ARMENPRESS as well as Kazakhstani media holding Atameken Business.

Earlier, it was reported Kazinform International News Agency celebrates 105 years of reporting.