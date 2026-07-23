International observer number for Qurultay elections reaches 96

"The Central Election Commission has received accreditation documents from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 10 international observers representing five countries and one international organization," Yerman said.

According to him, the newly accredited observers include one from the International Congress of Parliamentarians, four from the Republic of Moldova, two from the Republic of Albania, and single representatives from the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Armenia, and the State of Palestine.

"The Central Election Commission has now accredited a total of 96 international observers from foreign states and international organizations," the CEC's deputy chairman said.

Earlier, the Commission had accredited 86 international observers.