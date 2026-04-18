International Half Marathon returns to Dushanbe for Capital Day festivities

The race will begin early in the morning and will bring together athletes from Tajikistan as well as competitors from across the region and around the world.

Covering a distance of 21.1 km, the race starts near Navruzghoh in Dushanbe, runs along Hafiz Sherozi Avenue to the Chorbog terminal, and finishes back at the starting point. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top six male and female runners.

Since 2014, the Dushanbe International Half Maraphon has been part of the official calendar of the International Association of Marathons and Distance Races. The only exception was 2020, when the event was canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers emphasize that the competition is not only a sporting event but also a platform to strengthen ties with sister cities and international partners with whom Dushanbe maintains strong economic and social connections.

In addition to the half marathon, Capital Day celebrations will feature a variety of sporting contests, cultural programs, and public events, as outlined in the resolution of the Chairman of Dushanbe.

Earlier, it was reported that the international Issyk-Kul marathon "Run the Silk Road - SCO" is set to be held on May 2 in Cholpon-Ata.