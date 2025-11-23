Why Washington is cementing its position in Central Asia

According to her, this interest did not arise out of thin air - it is driven by clear strategic calculations.

“Donald Trump himself said that the U.S. government had unjustifiably paid too little attention to Central Asia, and that this lack of focus was a major mistake for America. Recently, he also spoke about the need to restore the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. All of this shows that U.S. interest in the region has significantly increased,” Tukumova noted during the podcast.

She emphasized that this is not a short-term move but part of a long-term strategy.

“A special representative for Central Asia has been appointed, and we see more frequent visits by delegations, including investment missions. This is a clear signal: U.S. interest in the region is gaining momentum, and they intend to play a more active role in shaping regional policy. The region is also strategically important in relation to Iran - a key direction. So, in every respect, deeper U.S. involvement in cooperation with Central Asia and participation in regional processes fully aligns with their national interests. For us, it is equally important to reduce risks in the future: we cannot rely on a single partner, we must diversify cooperation and promote new partnerships,” she stressed.

Tukumova also reminded that Kazakhstan was the first country in Central Asia to sign a strategic partnership agreement with the United States - back in 2018.

“Another important question is which Central Asian country the U.S. president will visit first. This is actively discussed. We’ll see. But the essence lies not so much in which country he chooses for the first visit, but what concrete agreements can be reached during his trip to the region,” she concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had risen to the level of the middle power in 30 decades.