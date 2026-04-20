International Chinese Language Day celebrated in Astana

The event featured an awarding ceremony for the winners of a Chinese character writing competition titled "Silk Road and Calligraphy: Portraying Youth with a Brush."

Organized jointly by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Kazakhstan and the Kazakhstani branch of the Beijing Language and Culture University, the initiative is aimed to popularize the Chinese language, introduce the art of calligraphy, organize cultural performances, and strengthen humanitarian ties between the two nations.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

The ceremony was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin, rector of Astana International University Anar Myrzagaliyeva, director of the Beijing Language and Culture University branch Liu Xianqiang, representatives of the Confucius Institute, education specialists, students, and members of the public.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

In his speech, Ambassador Han Chunlin noted that International Chinese Language Day is one of the six language days established by the UN to honor the organization’s official languages. According to him, cooperation in the field of teaching Chinese in Kazakhstan is developing successfully.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

Currently, there are three branches of Chinese universities, five Confucius Institutes, and three Luban Workshops operating in Kazakhstan. This is the result of the interaction between the two countries in the field of education, said the ambassador.

It was also emphasized that cooperation in education contributes to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. Anar Myrzagaliyeva, rector at Astana International University, noted that interest in learning Chinese is steadily growing. According to her, the number of students majoring in Chinese at the university has now exceeded 450.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

Within the framework of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, the success and development of each student are seen as an important force shaping the bright future of the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, stressed Myrzagaliyeva.

During the cultural program, university students performed kuis on the dombra, as well as songs and poems in Chinese. The artistic performances clearly demonstrated the students' high level of proficiency in the language. The winners of the calligraphy competition were awarded in several categories.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

Following the event, a Chinese calligraphy exhibition and workshop were organized, allowing guests to get a closer look at the traditional art of Chinese writing.

Earlier, Qazinform reported after high-level talks between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, a ceremony was held to open the second and third Luban Workshops, China-supported vocational training centers, in Kazakhstan.