    International AI Olympiad kicks off in Almaty

    10:22, 30 October 2025

    The Fizmat AI Olympiad (FAIO), the second International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence, kicked off in Almaty on October 30. It is the largest team competition for school students in the field of artificial intelligence, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Education.

    Photo credit: Pixabay.com

    According to the ministry, more than 400 teams from nine countries took part in the qualifying round. Around 1,200 students from Kazakhstan, Russia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Cyprus competed for a spot in the finals, and over 200 of them advanced to the final stage.

    The final stage in Almaty will feature 51 teams from seven countries.

    The FAIO was first held at the national level in 2024, bringing together over 300 teams from across Kazakhstan. The finalists of that event later achieved impressive results at the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI) in Beijing.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is set to introduce administrative penalties for the creation and dissemination of AI-generated deepfakes.

    Artificial Intelligence AI Almaty Youth of Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
