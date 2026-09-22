Interior Ministry names Kazakhstan’s most dangerous roads

Road accidents on the Almaty–Tashkent highway in Zhambyl region claimed 60 lives, 33 deaths occurred on the Almaty–Bishkek highway in Almaty region.

Car crashes on the Almaty–Ust-Kamenogorsk highway resulted in 12 deaths, and 17 on the Almaty–Kokpek–Koktal highway.

19 people were killed in accidents on the Shymkent–Samara highway in Aktobe region and 14 on the Aktobe–Atyrau highway.

Interior Minister Yerzan Sadenov noted that half of all road fatalities occur on national highways. He also criticized poor roadside services stressing few rest stops and dining facilities force drivers to continue long journeys without rest, leading to fatigue-related accidents.

He highlighted only 16% of roads meet modern standards stressing the need to build 6,000 km of first-category roads.

He also noted the new Karaganda–Almaty four-lane highway reduced fatalities by 47%.

Earlier, Kazakh Interior Minister Yerzhan Saidenov reported a decline in road accidents across Kazakhstan this year compared to 2025.