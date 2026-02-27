EN
    Interdepartmental commission set up after explosion in cafe in Akmola region

    15:35, 27 February 2026

    Kazakh Emergencies Minister Chingis Arinov decreed to establish an interdepartmental commission to determine the cause of a gas cylinder explosion in a cafe in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh Emergencies Ministry sets up interdepartmental commission after Shchuchinsk cafe explosion
    Photo credit: Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

    The commission, headed by the Kazakh Emergencies Minister, consists of heads of state bodies, including the Interior, Healthcare, Labor and Social Protection, Energy, Industry and Construction, Justice, Trade and Integration Ministries and akimat of Akmola region.

    Kazakh Emergencies Ministry sets up interdepartmental commission after Shchuchinsk cafe explosion
    Photo credit: Emergencies Ministry

    The commission is assigned to ensure a comprehensive, thorough, and objective investigation into the causes of the incident, with the development of necessary organizational and preventive measures to avoid similar cases in the future.

    All necessary assistance will be provided to the victims of the explosion and the bereaved families, including medical and psychological support. The Akmola region Akimat has been instructed to assist in organizing the funerals of those killed.

    Kazakh Emergencies Ministry sets up interdepartmental commission after Shchuchinsk cafe explosion
    Photo credit: Emergencies Ministry

    As written before, seven people have died as a result of a gas-air mixture explosion, which was followed by a fire, in a cafe, attached to a five-story residential building in Shchuchinsk, Burabay district, Akmola region.

    According to operational data, a total of 26 people were affected:

    - Seven fatalities, including a 16-year-old girl

    - 13 people remain in Burabay District Hospital

    - Six were discharged for outpatient observation

    The Akmola region emergencies department launched a hotline at 8 (7162) 51-42-98.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
