Interdepartmental commission set up after explosion in cafe in Akmola region

The commission, headed by the Kazakh Emergencies Minister, consists of heads of state bodies, including the Interior, Healthcare, Labor and Social Protection, Energy, Industry and Construction, Justice, Trade and Integration Ministries and akimat of Akmola region.

Photo credit: Emergencies Ministry

The commission is assigned to ensure a comprehensive, thorough, and objective investigation into the causes of the incident, with the development of necessary organizational and preventive measures to avoid similar cases in the future.

All necessary assistance will be provided to the victims of the explosion and the bereaved families, including medical and psychological support. The Akmola region Akimat has been instructed to assist in organizing the funerals of those killed.

Photo credit: Emergencies Ministry

As written before, seven people have died as a result of a gas-air mixture explosion, which was followed by a fire, in a cafe, attached to a five-story residential building in Shchuchinsk, Burabay district, Akmola region.

According to operational data, a total of 26 people were affected:

- Seven fatalities, including a 16-year-old girl

- 13 people remain in Burabay District Hospital

- Six were discharged for outpatient observation

The Akmola region emergencies department launched a hotline at 8 (7162) 51-42-98.