Intellectual property concept to be enshrined in Kazakhstan's Constitution
Bakyt Nurmukhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan, outlined proposed norms related to freedom of speech, creative freedom, and the protection of intellectual property at the fourth session of the Constitutional Commission, Qazinform News Agency reports.
These norms have already been included in the draft amendments to the supreme law.
"The right to freedom of speech and creative freedom is being given new substance, with its specific forms further clarified.
For the first time, the concept of 'intellectual property' will appear in the Constitution. As noted, the full exercise of this right is a key prerequisite for the free development of the individual in a state committed to democratic and legal advancement," the Commission member stated.
As Qazinform reported earlier, 77 articles are set to be amended in the Kazakh constitutional reform.