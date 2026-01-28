77 articles set to be amended in Kazakh constitutional reform

According to Nurmukhanov, the draft constitutional reform involves a preamble, 11 sections, and 104 articles. Meantime, it is proposed to introduce two new sections ‘People’s Council’ and ‘Procedure for amending the Constitution.

Moreover, it was suggested renaming the four existing sections of the Constitution: ‘The General Regulations’ into ‘The Foundations of the Constitutional System,’ ‘Man and the Citizen’ into ‘Basic Rights, Freedoms, and Responsibilities,’ ‘Parliament’ into ‘Qurultay,’ ‘Courts and Justice, Prosecutor’s Office, Human Rights Commissioner’ into Justice, Prosecutor’s Office, Human Rights Mechanisms.’

Nurmukhanov said 77 articles of the Constitution are proposed to be amended, representing 84% of its text. So, amendments and additions affect all sections of the Basic Law.

Earlier, Majilis Deputy Aidos Sarym announced on Wednesday a final text of amendments to the Constitution will be submitted to the President this week.