Instagram marries art and courage with new Rings award

Unlike traditional competitions, Rings is not tied to a specific type of content or follower count — the award represents the spirit of creativity. “Every act of creativity, big or small, can lead to something great,” Instagram said in its statement.

To determine who deserves recognition, the platform brought together an international panel of prominent figures from the worlds of art, fashion, and culture. The experts were invited to nominate their favorite creators and vote for the finalists. As a result, 25 creators from around the world will receive the award.

Winners will receive both a physical and a digital ring. The design was created by British designer Grace Wales Bonner, known for her work at the intersection of fashion and culture. When awardees post a Story, a gold ring will appear around their profile picture, replacing the usual Stories ring. Winners will also be able to customize their profile background and the design of the “like” button, highlighting individuality and creative freedom.

The launch of Rings comes amid a transformation in the creator economy, as many platforms reduce payouts and rethink monetization programs. In this context, Instagram focuses not on financial incentives, but on prestige and symbolic recognition of creative impact.

The first Rings recipients will be announced on October 10, 2025. The award will become an annual tradition, and, according to Instagram, aims to inspire even more people “to take creative chances and create without hesitation.”

Earlier, it was reported that the Academy has approved new rules allowing AI-assisted films to compete for the 98th Oscars.