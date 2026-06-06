Inspired by Dimash: Fans support those in need and restore forests

Members of the Czech fan club launched a fundraising campaign to support little Tomášek, who is battling a serious illness. The funds will be directed to help the child and his family, who require constant care and medical support. Earlier, Czech fans also provided financial assistance to talented students at a music school in Aktobe.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Fans from Slovakia carried out another charitable initiative. For Dimash’s 32nd birthday, members of the fan club managed to raise 2,000 euros, which were donated to people facing difficult life circumstances.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

According to the organizers, the goal of the initiative was a targeted assistance to those in need.

Fans of the singer from North and South America organized environmental campaigns to restore forests.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

In particular, they financed tree planting projects in Argentina and other countries. Additionally, fans contributed donations to support migrant assistance programs through UN system organizations.

Fans believe these initiatives reflect the values of kindness, solidarity, and humanism that Dimash Qudaibergen conveys through his art. They are convinced that music has the power not only to unite people across nations but also to inspire genuine acts of compassion

Earlier, it was reported that a documentary about Dimash Qudaibergen premiered in Madrid.