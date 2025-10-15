InnoWeek 2025: showcasing global innovation opportunities in Uzbekistan 

Across a 15,000-square-meter exhibition area, more than 400 innovative developments, scientific solutions, and technologies were presented by around 180 companies, universities, and technology parks from the Republic of Korea, China, Germany, Malaysia, Japan, and the Netherlands. Since its launch in 2018, InnoWeek has gradually evolved into a significant international platform for showcasing economic, scientific, and technological achievements not only of Central Asia, but of the global innovation community.

Photo credit: UzA

As part of InnoWeek 2025, about 20 different events were held. On the opening day, the Youth Academy Assembly took place, bringing together more than 130 participants, including academy leaders and activists, as well as winners of the national contest for young engineers. The assembly’s agenda focused on improving the activities of the Youth Academy, sharing best practices, strengthening mechanisms for engaging youth at the regional level, and defining organizational priorities for the coming years.

Photo credit: UzA

Alongside the main events, an international forum titled “Women in Science and Business in the 21st Century: Achievements and Challenges” was held, where experts highlighted the significant attention Uzbekistan is giving to women’s entrepreneurship and scientific advancement.

Throughout the International Week of Innovative Ideas, InnoWeek-2025, a wide range of thematic sessions and forums took place. During the week, the recipients of the “Leader of Innovative Ideas” badge of honor, as well as the winners of the “Digital Technologies Through the Eyes of Youth” competition, organized by the Agency for Innovative Development, were announced.

It is worth reminding, over 540,000 students throughout Kazakhstan mastered the AI and management basics at educational platforms such as Huawei, Coursera, Astana Hub and the country’s universities.