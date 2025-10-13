EN
    Innovative technology hub to open in Kyrgyzstan

    10:50, 13 October 2025

    Kyrgyz Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies and the Central Asia Capital Investment Fund have taken a strategically important step toward developing the national innovation ecosystem. According to the ministry, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at cooperation in the development of digital technologies, innovation, and industry, Kabar reports. 

    
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Key project under the agreement is the creation of innovative technology hub. This modern platform is designed to become a center for:

    • Implementation of advanced technological solutions;
    • Development of high-tech manufacturing in the country.

    The ministry emphasized that the signing of this memorandum is a strategically important step that will contribute to the formation of a strong innovation ecosystem and strengthen the industrial potential of the Kyrgyz Republic.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan to become a regional hub in Google’s global cloud network.

