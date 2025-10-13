Innovative technology hub to open in Kyrgyzstan

Key project under the agreement is the creation of innovative technology hub. This modern platform is designed to become a center for:

Implementation of advanced technological solutions;

Development of high-tech manufacturing in the country.

The ministry emphasized that the signing of this memorandum is a strategically important step that will contribute to the formation of a strong innovation ecosystem and strengthen the industrial potential of the Kyrgyz Republic.

