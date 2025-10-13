Innovative technology hub to open in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies and the Central Asia Capital Investment Fund have taken a strategically important step toward developing the national innovation ecosystem. According to the ministry, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at cooperation in the development of digital technologies, innovation, and industry, Kabar reports.
Key project under the agreement is the creation of innovative technology hub. This modern platform is designed to become a center for:
- Implementation of advanced technological solutions;
- Development of high-tech manufacturing in the country.
The ministry emphasized that the signing of this memorandum is a strategically important step that will contribute to the formation of a strong innovation ecosystem and strengthen the industrial potential of the Kyrgyz Republic.
Noteworthy, Kazakhstan to become a regional hub in Google’s global cloud network.