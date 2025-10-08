Kazakhstan to become a regional hub in Google’s global cloud network

What technical and organizational criteria did you have to meet to attract a partner like Google?

To attract Google, Akashi had to comply with the most rigorous international standards. From the very beginning, we designed the data center according to the Tier IV classification — the highest level of reliability in the world. This level of infrastructure ensures full redundancy of all systems; even in the event of a power outage, equipment failure, or emergency, operations will continue uninterrupted. The first module, scheduled for commissioning in the first quarter of 2026, will have thousands of racks and independent power feeds. In addition, we have implemented a comprehensive security system including multi-level physical access control, electronic access, 24/7 monitoring, and transparent operational procedures. Logistics was also crucial — convenient site access and well-established support processes. All of this enabled us to meet the stringent requirements that Google sets for its global partners.

Will the node be fully integrated into the global Google Cloud ecosystem, or are we talking about partial service localization?

Google Cloud uses a model known as the “distributed cloud.” In this architecture, part of the services are deployed and maintained locally, ensuring low latency and compliance with data storage regulations within the country. At the same time, the node in Kazakhstan will remain part of Google’s unified global system, giving users access to the full ecosystem and the global control plane. As a result, Kazakhstan will gain both localization and seamless integration with the world’s leading cloud services.

What advantages will Kazakhstani companies gain once the Google Cloud node is launched?

For businesses, the launch of a local node primarily means greater speed and reliability. Companies will be able to process data within the country, making it easier to comply with regulatory requirements. Service response times will drop significantly, which is notably important for financial institutions, telecom operators, media companies, and anyone working with large data volumes. Local support and communication channels will make it faster to connect cloud services and resolve issues without turning to foreign offices. As a result, businesses will gain a competitive edge: faster services, more resilient infrastructure, and the ability to operate on par with companies in developed markets.

By how much will latency decrease, and in what areas is this most important?

When data is processed in remote regions, e.g., in Europe, latency can reach tens of milliseconds. At first glance, it may seem insignificant, but for online banking, trading systems, streaming video, or multiplayer games, these delays are critical. Hosting the node in Kazakhstan will drastically reduce the latency. This means faster transactions, more stable video calls, smoother streaming without long buffering, and near real-time performance for industrial IoT systems.

Do you see Kazakhstan’s role in cloud capacity distribution as solely domestic, or does it extend to the wider Central Asia region?

We view Kazakhstan as a natural hub for distributing cloud capacity across the entire region. Akashi is the largest Tier IV-level facility in Central Asia, and it was never designed exclusively for the domestic market. With proper network connectivity and relevant agreements, the center’s capacity can serve companies from neighboring countries. Thus, Kazakhstan is becoming not only a consumer but also a supplier of digital resources for the region, which strengthens its position on the international digital economy map.

Is it guaranteed that data from Kazakhstani users will stay within the country?

We are prepared to offer solutions ensuring that data is stored and processed entirely within the Republic of Kazakhstan. The necessary infrastructure, power supply, and access-control protocols are already in place. The final implementation will depend on Google Cloud’s policies and the architecture of specific services, but on our part, all conditions have been created to make data localization possible and fully compliant with legal requirements.

What new Google Cloud services will become available after the node’s launch in Kazakhstan?

The new node in Astana will speed up a wide range of Google Cloud services. These include enterprise applications, analytics tools and AI services, and local content caches that will make streaming and media platforms faster and more stable. In addition, cloud functions that require local execution and minimal latency will become available. The complete list of features will be officially announced by Google. However, it’s already clear that users will gain access to world-class technologies without having to turn to foreign offices.

Are there plans to open a regional Google office in Kazakhstan?

The decision on opening a regional office depends entirely on Google. On our part, we would welcome any steps toward strengthening local presence and are ready to provide infrastructural and organizational support. For Kazakhstan, opening the regional office would serve as an additional driver of investment and expertise, but the final decision is up to our partner.

Akashi Data Center views its partnership with Google as a strategic project that strengthens Kazakhstan’s position on the global digital map. We provide world-class facilities, energy, security, and support, while Google brings its technology and ecosystem. Together, we are laying the foundation for the long-term growth of cloud services in Central Asia.