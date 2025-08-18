Flash flood in China's Inner Mongolia kills at least 10

The disaster struck around 10 p.m. Saturday in the upstream area of a river in Urad Rear Banner in Bayannur City, leaving 13 campers unaccounted for. They are from five families, including eight males and five females.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, one person had been rescued, according to the city's emergency management bureau.

More than 700 rescuers have been promptly dispatched to the site, urgently searching for the missing.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has demanded full-scale operations to locate the missing and sent a work team to guide operations. The ministry warned travelers during flood season to avoid undeveloped wilderness areas and exercise caution in geologically hazardous zones.

