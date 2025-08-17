EN
    Kazakhstan condoles with Pakistan over deadly floods

    15:20, 17 August 2025

    The Head of State sent a telegram of condolences to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences over the victims of devastating floods and rains in Pakistan.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wished those injured sooner recovery.

    As written before, rescuers were struggling to retrieve bodies from debris after flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across northern Pakistan killed at least 321 people in the past 48 hours, authorities said on Saturday.

    President of Kazakhstan Pakistan Flooding Natural disasters Incidents Foreign policy Government
