Informal summit of TurkPA: Kyrgyzstan proposes to strengthen cooperation

Photo credit: Kabar

He noted that the first-ever informal meeting will give a great impetus to strengthening cooperation between the brotherly peoples and shared his thoughts on enhancing relations.

Photo credit: Kabar

"We have the opportunity to discuss the most important issues of the Turkic world in detail and develop long-term solutions aimed at the future. Because now the world is facing serious global threats, geopolitical instability, regional tensions, challenges related to international security, and economic crises pose new tasks for the world community. In such conditions, no state can fully solve its problems alone. Therefore, we must focus on strengthening cooperation between our states, building mutual trust, and intensifying joint efforts," the speaker said.

The speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan participated in the meeting.

Earlier, an informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Istanbul, Türkiye.