EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Informal summit of TurkPA: Kyrgyzstan proposes to strengthen cooperation

    12:41, 17 April 2026

    Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament Marlen Mamataliev met with parliament speakers of member states of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States (TurkPA) in Istanbul, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Kabar.

    Informal summit of TurkPA: Kyrgyzstan proposes to strengthen cooperation
    Photo credit: Kabar
    Informal summit of TurkPA: Kyrgyzstan proposes to strengthen cooperation
    Photo credit: Kabar

    He noted that the first-ever informal meeting will give a great impetus to strengthening cooperation between the brotherly peoples and shared his thoughts on enhancing relations.

    Informal summit of TurkPA: Kyrgyzstan proposes to strengthen cooperation
    Photo credit: Kabar

    "We have the opportunity to discuss the most important issues of the Turkic world in detail and develop long-term solutions aimed at the future. Because now the world is facing serious global threats, geopolitical instability, regional tensions, challenges related to international security, and economic crises pose new tasks for the world community. In such conditions, no state can fully solve its problems alone. Therefore, we must focus on strengthening cooperation between our states, building mutual trust, and intensifying joint efforts," the speaker said.

    The speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan participated in the meeting.

    Earlier, an informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

    Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Parliament Majilis Senate Turkic speaking states Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All