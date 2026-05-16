Informal meeting of OTS Council of Foreign Ministers held in Turkistan

The meeting focused on strengthening political coordination, expanding trade and economic cooperation, developing transport and logistics connectivity, as well as creating a common digital and innovation space among the Turkic states.

In his remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev emphasized that the OTS is evolving not only into an important mechanism of interstate cooperation, but also into one of the promising centres of global development capable of uniting the vast human, intellectual and technological potential of the Turkic world.

Special attention was paid to issues related to artificial intelligence, digitalization, cybersecurity, the development of space and satellite technologies, as well as the introduction of modern digital solutions in the economy, public administration and humanitarian cooperation.

It was noted that the OTS Summit on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development represents an important stage in shaping a common technological agenda for the Turkic states and reflects the determination of member countries to transform the Turkic space into a dynamic centre of innovation, high technologies, science and digital transformation.

Kazakhstan presented a number of initiatives aimed at strengthening the technological leadership and institutional capacity of the Organization, including the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence University for students from Turkic states, the expansion of cooperation in cybersecurity, and the promotion of international digital initiatives under the auspices of the UN.

The participants also emphasized the need for further improvement of the OTS Secretariat’s activities, expansion of its institutional capabilities, and strengthening of its coordinating role in the implementation of joint projects and initiatives.

The ministers also exchanged views on current international and regional issues, the sustainability of global transport routes, the development of the Middle Corridor, as well as the further strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties among Turkic peoples.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed on the draft Turkistan Declaration, draft decisions of the OTS Council of Heads of State, and signed a decision on strengthening the institutional and digital capacity of the Organization’s Secretariat.

The holding of the meeting in Turkistan became a symbol of the inseparable connection between the shared historical heritage of the Turkic peoples and their common future - a future based on unity, innovation, digital progress and strategic partnership.

Earlier, Qazinform reported following the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the heads of state signed the Turkistan Declaration.