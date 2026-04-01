Inflation in Kazakhstan slows for 5th straight month

It is worth noting that inflation in Kazakhstan has continued its cooling trend for the fifth consecutive month.

The data showed slowdown in price growth across all major categories. The CPI for food items rose 0.7 percent month over month, while the index for non-food items grew 0.5 percent, and for paid services – 0.6 percent.

Kazakhstan’s annual inflation stayed at 11 percent in March, decreasing by 0.7 percent from the February CPI rate.

Food prices rose 11.7 percent year over year in March, non-food prices by 11.3 percent, and paid services by 10 percent.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s National Bank holds the base rate steady.