Infant mortality in Kyrgyzstan falls by 4.2%

He said the country’s infant mortality rate hit 13.5 cases per 1,000 live births that is 4.2% less compared to the previous year.

Perinatal diseases remain the leading cause of infant mortality, accounting for 65.7% of cases or 1,224 babies.

Congenital malformations rank second at 15.5% or 289 children.

Respiratory diseases are third at 8.2% or 152 children.

Despite the overall decline, the minister noted infectious and parasitic diseases in 2025 caused a 28.1% increase in infant deaths.

Earlier, Kazakhstan also reports decline in maternal and infant mortality.