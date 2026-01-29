EN
    Infant mortality in Kyrgyzstan falls by 4.2%

    09:12, 29 January 2026

    Kyrgyzstan reported a decrease in infant mortality in 2025, Health Minister Kanybek Dosmambetov announced at a ministry board meeting, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    Photo credit: freepik.com

    He said the country’s infant mortality rate hit 13.5 cases per 1,000 live births that is 4.2% less compared to the previous year.

    Perinatal diseases remain the leading cause of infant mortality, accounting for 65.7% of cases or 1,224 babies.

    Congenital malformations rank second at 15.5% or 289 children.

    Respiratory diseases are third at 8.2% or 152 children.

    Despite the overall decline, the minister noted infectious and parasitic diseases in 2025 caused a 28.1% increase in infant deaths.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan also reports decline in maternal and infant mortality. 

