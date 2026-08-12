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    Industry, transport and construction attract most investment in Azerbaijan in 1H2026

    13:52, 12 August 2026

    Azerbaijan directed the largest share of its investment in fixed capital toward industry, transport and construction in the first half of 2026, according to a report by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Qazinform News Agency cites Trend.

    Industry, transport and construction attract most investment in Azerbaijan in 1H2026
    Photo credit: Trend

    Investment in fixed capital from all sources of financing reached 9.3 billion manat ($5.47 billion) in January-June, marking a 13.8% year over year increase.

    Production sectors accounted for 5.04 billion manat ($2.96 billion), or 54.2% of total investment.

    According to the CBA report, investment in the oil and gas sector increased by 34.3% compared with the same period last year, while investment in the non-oil and gas sector grew by 5.5%.

    “Investment in the oil and gas sector increased by 34.3% compared with the same period last year, while investment in the non-oil and gas sector rose by 5.5%,” the report said.

    Of the 2.5 billion manat ($1.47 billion) invested in the non-oil and gas sector, 0.3 billion manat ($176 million) was allocated to the non-oil and gas industry.

    The private sector accounted for 58.2% of total investment, compared with 41.8% for state-sector investors.

    Domestic sources remained the main contributor to investment, accounting for 74.2% of total investment in fixed capital.

    “Industry accounted for the largest share of investment at 46%, followed by transportation and warehousing at 23.1% and construction at 20.9%,” the CBA said.

    Investment in industry increased by 21% year over year, with the report attributing the growth mainly to higher investment in the mining sector.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Azerbaijan’s inflation reaches 5.7% in the first seven months of 2026. 

    World News Azerbaijan Investments Oil and Gas Transport Construction Mining
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