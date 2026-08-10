Azerbaijan’s inflation reaches 5.7% in first seven months of 2026

The latest data show that food, beverages and tobacco products recorded the strongest increase, rising 6.7 percent year over year. Prices for non-food goods increased by 3.8 percent, while paid services provided to the population became 5.7 percent more expensive.

The inflation figures come as the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has revised its inflation outlook upward, citing primarily external factors.

CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov said at a July 31 press conference on the parameters of the interest rate corridor that inflation and economic growth forecasts are based on a range of factors, including actual inflation and economic growth trends.

According to Kazimov, the upward revision of the inflation forecast is mainly linked to external developments, particularly higher inflation in Azerbaijan’s major trading partner countries.

He also pointed to expectations of slower growth in Azerbaijan’s nominal effective exchange rate compared with the same period last year as another factor affecting the inflation outlook.

The central bank chief added that changes in actual economic growth and the economy’s potential growth capacity are also reflected in forecasts for economic growth.

The CBA’s inflation forecast assessment takes into account a range of macroeconomic indicators, including government consumption, household consumption and fixed capital investment dynamics, among other factors.

Earlier, Qazinform reported foreign visitor spending falls in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2026.