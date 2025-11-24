Industry and Innovations: Almaty Regional Headquarters focuses on investment projects

The development of the GTS 2 cargo terminal, the construction of a thermal power station, a bus depot, and the expansion of charging infrastructure were debated during the meeting.

Besides, projects for the establishment of gas-filling stations, the construction of a new-generation reinforced concrete plant, and the expansion of automobile seat production were spotlighted.

To note, an initiative to create an innovative urban hydroelectric power station and an Artificial Intelligence Museum in Sairan district, a future attraction combining energy, technology, and educational projects was presented there.

Following the meeting, the mayor instructed relevant departments to continue to support the projects and ensure their detailed development.

Earlier Qazinform reported, since the start of 2025, Aktobe region attracted 892 billion tenge in investments, a 129% increase, akim (governor) of the region.