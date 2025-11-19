Investment in Aktobe region surges 129%

The akim emphasized that improving the country’s investment appeal and finding new mechanisms to attract foreign financial resources are direct instructions from the Head of State.

He noted that the region continues to show steady growth: 892 billion tenge has been attracted so far this year, 217 billion tenge more than in the same period last year (674.4 billion tenge in the first 10 months of 2024).

In 2025, eight projects worth over 110 billion tenge have already been launched in the region, including a major renewable energy facility.

“As an example, I would like to highlight a major renewable energy project — a 150-megawatt wind power plant developed by ERG in Aktobe region,” the akim said.

One of Kazakhstan’s standout projects is a new deep-processing workshop for sheep wool launched by KazFelTec, producing construction materials from wool. The project involved an investment of 5.3 billion tenge and has an annual production capacity of 2,100 tons.

An additional four projects worth approximately 350 billion tenge are scheduled for implementation by the end of 2025.

The regional head noted that several large industrial facilities are expected to begin operations in the coming years.

“These projects include factories for urea, bitumen, cement, and other large-scale developments,” Shakharov said.

To provide the most favorable conditions for investors, infrastructure support in the region has been expanded. A special economic zone, “Aktobe,” covering 858 hectares has been established at Aliya Moldagulova International Airport. Additionally, a national-level industrial zone, “Khromtau,” spanning 150 hectares, has been created to accommodate new manufacturing facilities.

The akim emphasized that he personally oversees the implementation of every investment project.

“Investment headquarters meetings are held regularly with the participation of all relevant state and law enforcement agencies. During these sessions, investors present their key concerns, and appropriate decisions are taken,” he said.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK) is set to finance 14 out of 17 breakthrough national projects.