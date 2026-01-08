Industrial park worth USD 15 mln to be built in Kazakhstan

XINFA GROUP, founded in 1972, is one of the world’s largest industrial holdings with a diversified portfolio in energy, aluminum, chemicals, eco‑friendly construction, and agricultural technologies.

The project concept for building a large full-cycle industrial park envisions deep processing of raw materials to produce high‑value products from coal, bauxite, copper, fluorite, and limestone. It is also planned to construct metallurgical facilities for aluminum and copper production, development of energy infrastructure, including renewable energy projects and the launch of plants for carbon materials, and eco‑friendly construction solutions.

The total amount of investments is estimated at nearly 15 billion US dollars. The industrial park will cover more than 3,000 hectares and is expected to create over 10,000 jobs.

Zhao Tingyun noted that XINFA GROUP has already conducted a preliminary analysis of Kazakhstan’s resource base, including bauxite, coal, and copper deposits and sees strong potential for building value‑added production chains.

Following the meeting, they confirmed mutual interest in further detailed work on the project, expanding industrial cooperation, and strengthening long‑term investment ties.

As written before, at the meeting of the Third General Assembly of the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev presented data on investment in Kazakhstan’s economy over the past 20 years, as well as the inflow of funds in 2025.