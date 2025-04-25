Indonesia's Mt. Lewotobi erupts, safety advisory issued

The eruption sent a column of ash up to 3,500 meters into the sky, with thick grey-to-black clouds drifting westward and northwestward from the crater.

To mitigate risks to aviation from volcanic materials, a volcano observatory notice for aviation was issued at the orange level, the second-highest alert, prohibiting aircraft from flying below 5 km near the volcano. Pilots were also cautioned about ash clouds, which can disrupt flights.

A safety advisory was issued to address potential risks to nearby communities, visitors, and tourists. People on the volcano's slopes were warned against engaging in any activities within a 6 km radius of the crater.

Those living near rivers originating from Mount Lewotobi's peak were alerted to the possibility of lava floods during heavy rainfall.

Local communities were advised to wear face masks and mouth-nose coverings to protect against respiratory hazards from volcanic ash.

Standing at 1,584 meters, Mount Lewotobi is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes. The country, situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, frequently experiences volcanic activity.

Earlier it was reported that Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted four times, with ash columns reaching 800 meters, on April 22.