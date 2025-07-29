EN
    Indonesia's investment realization grows 13.6 pct in H1

    13:19, 29 July 2025

    Indonesia recorded a 13.6 percent year-on-year increase in investment realization, reaching 942.9 trillion rupiah in the first half of 2025, with 1.25 million jobs created, the Ministry of Investment and Downstreaming said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports. 

    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    The increase was mainly driven by second-quarter investment, which reached 477.7 trillion rupiah.

    "Foreign direct investment during the January to June 2025 period reached 432.6 trillion rupiah, accounting for 45.9 percent," said Rosan Roeslani, Minister of Investment and Downstreaming, at a press conference.

    This investment realization is still below 50 percent of the annual target set by President Prabowo at 1,905.6 trillion rupiah, Rosan added.

    President Prabowo's target represents a 15.49-percent increase from the previous administration's goal of 1,650 trillion rupiah, with foreign investment accounting for 45.9 percent of the total.

    The services sector absorbed 45.4 percent of total investment from January to June 2025, while the top three industrial sectors were basic metals, transportation and telecommunications, and mining.

    Singapore remained the top source of foreign investment by country and region, with a total of 8.8 billion U.S. dollars, followed by China's Hong Kong (4.6 billion U.S. dollars), China (3.6 billion U.S. dollars), Malaysia (1.7 billion U.S. dollars), and Japan (1.6 billion U.S. dollars). (1 U.S. dollar equals about 16,388 rupiah). 

    Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan and Indonesia expand business partnership. 

