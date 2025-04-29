Indonesia's foreign direct investment grows 12.7 pct in Q1 2025

"Foreign direct investment continued to rise," the minister said during a press conference at his office, referring to the January-March period.

Rosan noted that Singapore was the most significant contributor to FDI growth in the first quarter, with investments worth 4.6 billion U.S. dollars, followed by China's Hong Kong (2.2 billion U.S. dollars), China (1.8 billion U.S. dollars), Malaysia (1.0 billion U.S. dollars), and the United States (1.0 billion U.S. dollars).

He attributed the FDI expansion to increased investments in key sectors, including the basic metal industry, metal goods, machinery and equipment, transportation, telecommunications, warehousing, mining, other services, housing, and industrial and office areas.

