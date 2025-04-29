EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Indonesia's foreign direct investment grows 12.7 pct in Q1 2025

    16:57, 29 April 2025

    Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Indonesia grew by 12.7 percent year-on-year to 230.4 trillion rupiahs (13.8 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2025, Investment and Downstreaming Minister Rosan Roeslani announced on Tuesday, Xinhua reports. 

    Indonesia's foreign direct investment grows 12.7 pct in Q1 2025
    Photo credit: Freepik

    "Foreign direct investment continued to rise," the minister said during a press conference at his office, referring to the January-March period.

    Rosan noted that Singapore was the most significant contributor to FDI growth in the first quarter, with investments worth 4.6 billion U.S. dollars, followed by China's Hong Kong (2.2 billion U.S. dollars), China (1.8 billion U.S. dollars), Malaysia (1.0 billion U.S. dollars), and the United States (1.0 billion U.S. dollars).

    He attributed the FDI expansion to increased investments in key sectors, including the basic metal industry, metal goods, machinery and equipment, transportation, telecommunications, warehousing, mining, other services, housing, and industrial and office areas.

    Earlier it was reported that UNESCO had included two Indonesian sites in the Global Geoparks Network. 

    World News Indonesia Around the World Investments
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All