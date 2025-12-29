Indonesia deploys nearly 50,000 military and police personnel to rebuild Sumatra

Indonesia deployed nearly 48,700 military and police personnel to support large-scale post-disaster recovery efforts across Sumatra, authorities said on Tuesday.

Indonesian National Armed Forces Commander General Agus Subiyanto said 37,910 military personnel were mobilized to assist affected communities, providing clean water, medical evacuation, logistics distribution, and trauma recovery services.

"The involvement of military personnel will help with the installation of Bailey bridges, the construction of temporary and permanent housing, and the cleanup of mud in schools, Islamic boarding schools, roads, and other public facilities," he told a press conference on post-disaster recovery and strategic planning in Jakarta.

To support the humanitarian mission, 89 units of defense equipment, including aircraft, helicopters, and warships, have been deployed.

Logistical aid is being delivered through multiple channels, including airdrops, air landings, sea routes, and land transportation, according to Subiyanto.

Meanwhile, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said 10,759 police officers were sent to disaster-hit areas on Sumatra Island to assist reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.

According to police data, 5,668 personnel were deployed in Aceh province, 3,017 in North Sumatra, and 2,074 in West Sumatra.

As reported earlier, Indonesia plans to build permanent housing for flood victims.